Fractal – Network (EP – Aliens Production)
Genre/Influences: EBM, Cinematic.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Tomasz Lukowicz has released an impressive number of productions under the Fractal moniker in a very short lapse of time; This EP featuring four songs was released by the very last days of 2023. And comes after the “Antidote”-album.
Content: The EP takes off with the title song which is a new, well-crafted and sophisticated piece of EBM featuring ghosty-like vocals. All other cuts are more into a rhythmic Cinematic approach reinforced by the instrumental format.
+ + + : “Network” is a great title song which stands for intelligent EBM; icy sound treatments and a spooky atmosphere empowered by the vocals. I can’t say the 3 songs left are B-side cuts but clearly revealing another side of the artist. These tracks remain well-crafted while the rhythmic make it more accessible. “Drill” is an interesting cut to explore.
– – – : Despite of the great title song the other cuts left aren’t exactly the kind of stuff connected with an EP format.
Conclusion: Cool EBM and modern Cinematic music.
Best songs: “Network”, “Drill”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/tomasz.lukowicz.1
Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578
