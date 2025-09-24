Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The English electronic-pop duo Goldfrapp will mark 20 years of their 2005 album “Supernature” with a 20th-anniversary deluxe edition out November 21, 2025 via Mute/BMG. Alongside the reissue, Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory have released a newly created “You Never Know (Goldfrapp Remix)”, their first new Goldfrapp track since 2018.

The new remix is streaming now.

The “Supernature: 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition” is confirmed as a 2CD + audio Blu-ray set in a 7″ gatefold sleeve with slipcase, plus a peacock-coloured double-vinyl edition that includes a bonus 12″ remix EP.

The newly commissioned remixes by Goldfrapp (Alison Goldfrapp & Will Gregory) include contributions from Richard X, Sun’s Signature (Elizabeth Fraser & Damon Reece), DFA, The Flaming Lips, Múm and others.

Goldfrapp – ‘Supernature’ 20th anniversary deluxe tracklist

CD1 — Original album + extra track

Ooh La La Lovely 2 C U Ride A White Horse You Never Know Let It Take You Fly Me Away Slide In Koko Satin Chic Time Out From The World Number 1 Beautiful (extra track)

CD2 — B-sides, remixes & rarities

Ooh La La (Benny Benassi Remix — Extended) Beautiful (Richard X Rework) You Never Know (Goldfrapp Remix) Koko (Sun’s Signature Remix) Ride A White Horse (FK-EK Vocal Version) Lovely 2 C U (T. Raumschmiere RMX) Slide In (DFA Remix) [Edit] Let It Take You (Goldfrapp Remix) All Night Operator (Part 1) Time Out From The World (Fields Remix) You Never Know (Múm Remix) Satin Chic (Through the Mystic Mix, Dimension 11) by The Flaming Lips Ooh La La (Live on Later… with Jools Holland) Ride A White Horse (Live on Jools’ Annual Hootenanny) Fly Me Away (Live on Jo Whiley’s Live Lounge) Satin Chic (Live on Later… with Jools Holland) Number 1 (Live on The Mark Radcliffe Show)

Blu-ray (audio only)

“Supernature” in 5.1 surround (album + extra track). Vinyl Tap

Vinyl (half-speed mastered) + bonus 12″

LP: the original album sequence (A/B sides).

12″ EP: “Beautiful (Richard X Extended Rework)”; “Number 1 (Alan Braxe & Fred Falke Club Remix)”; “You Never Know (Goldfrapp Remix)”; “Ooh La La (Phones Re-edit)”; “Koko (Sun’s Signature Remix)”; “Let It Take You (Goldfrapp Remix)”.

About Goldfrapp

Goldfrapp is the London-formed electronic duo of Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory, active since 1999.

Their debut album “Felt Mountain” (2000, Mute) showed their cinematic electronics, followed by “Black Cherry” (2003) and “Supernature” (2005), offering a mix of synth-pop and electro-glam. Subsequent albums include “Seventh Tree” (2008), “Head First” (2010), “Tales of Us” (2013) and “Silver Eye” (2017), all released via Mute (with “Head First” associated to Parlophone/EMI in some markets).

The duo last issued new material in 2018 with “Ocean” (feat. Dave Gahan) on the “Silver Eye” deluxe edition.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)