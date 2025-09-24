October 2, 2025

Goldfrapp announce ‘Supernature’ 20th anniversary deluxe + share new ‘You Never Know (Goldfrapp Remix)’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 24, 2025
Goldfrapp (Photo by Ross Kirton)

Goldfrapp (Photo by Ross Kirton)

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

The English electronic-pop duo Goldfrapp will mark 20 years of their 2005 album “Supernature” with a 20th-anniversary deluxe edition out November 21, 2025 via Mute/BMG. Alongside the reissue, Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory have released a newly created “You Never Know (Goldfrapp Remix)”, their first new Goldfrapp track since 2018.

The new remix is streaming now.

The “Supernature: 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition” is confirmed as a 2CD + audio Blu-ray set in a 7″ gatefold sleeve with slipcase, plus a peacock-coloured double-vinyl edition that includes a bonus 12″ remix EP.

The newly commissioned remixes by Goldfrapp (Alison Goldfrapp & Will Gregory) include contributions from Richard X, Sun’s Signature (Elizabeth Fraser & Damon Reece), DFA, The Flaming Lips, Múm and others.

Goldfrapp – ‘Supernature’ 20th anniversary deluxe tracklist

CD1 — Original album + extra track

  1. Ooh La La
  2. Lovely 2 C U
  3. Ride A White Horse
  4. You Never Know
  5. Let It Take You
  6. Fly Me Away
  7. Slide In
  8. Koko
  9. Satin Chic
  10. Time Out From The World
  11. Number 1
  12. Beautiful (extra track)

CD2 — B-sides, remixes & rarities

  1. Ooh La La (Benny Benassi Remix — Extended)
  2. Beautiful (Richard X Rework)
  3. You Never Know (Goldfrapp Remix)
  4. Koko (Sun’s Signature Remix)
  5. Ride A White Horse (FK-EK Vocal Version)
  6. Lovely 2 C U (T. Raumschmiere RMX)
  7. Slide In (DFA Remix) [Edit]
  8. Let It Take You (Goldfrapp Remix)
  9. All Night Operator (Part 1)
  10. Time Out From The World (Fields Remix)
  11. You Never Know (Múm Remix)
  12. Satin Chic (Through the Mystic Mix, Dimension 11) by The Flaming Lips
  13. Ooh La La (Live on Later… with Jools Holland)
  14. Ride A White Horse (Live on Jools’ Annual Hootenanny)
  15. Fly Me Away (Live on Jo Whiley’s Live Lounge)
  16. Satin Chic (Live on Later… with Jools Holland)
  17. Number 1 (Live on The Mark Radcliffe Show)

Blu-ray (audio only)

“Supernature” in 5.1 surround (album + extra track). Vinyl Tap

Vinyl (half-speed mastered) + bonus 12″

LP: the original album sequence (A/B sides).
12″ EP: “Beautiful (Richard X Extended Rework)”; “Number 1 (Alan Braxe & Fred Falke Club Remix)”; “You Never Know (Goldfrapp Remix)”; “Ooh La La (Phones Re-edit)”; “Koko (Sun’s Signature Remix)”; “Let It Take You (Goldfrapp Remix)”.

About Goldfrapp

Goldfrapp is the London-formed electronic duo of Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory, active since 1999.

Erasure (Photo by Douglas Bros)
Related newsErasure announce brand new vinyl reissues of 'Tomorrow’s World', 'Snow Globe', and 'The Violet Flame'

Their debut album “Felt Mountain” (2000, Mute) showed their cinematic electronics, followed by “Black Cherry” (2003) and “Supernature” (2005), offering a mix of synth-pop and electro-glam. Subsequent albums include “Seventh Tree” (2008), “Head First” (2010), “Tales of Us” (2013) and “Silver Eye” (2017), all released via Mute (with “Head First” associated to Parlophone/EMI in some markets).

The duo last issued new material in 2018 with “Ocean” (feat. Dave Gahan) on the “Silver Eye” deluxe edition.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Nine Inch Nails announce tourdates 2026 North American 'Peel It Back' tour with Boys Noize

Nine Inch Nails announce tourdates 2026 North American ‘Peel It Back’ tour with Boys Noize – tickets on sale October 8 at 12 p.m. local

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Clock DVA

Clock DVA share ‘Brigade’ from remastered ‘White Souls in Black Suits’ – The first official edition in 35 years (out 7 November 2025 via The Grey Area of Mute)

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Parade Ground announce archival compilation “Heaven With Care” via VUZ Records

Parade Ground announce archival compilation ‘Heaven With Care’ via VUZ Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Octavian Winters (Photo by David Kruschke)

Octavian Winters release ‘Saints of Absolution’ single – watch the video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Celeste Corsano (Photo by Jerry Reganess)

Celeste Corsano releases ‘XS’ digital single via Magic Door Record Label

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025