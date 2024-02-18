First Aid Tech – First Aid Tech (EP – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Techno-Body, Industrial-Rave.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Hungarian prolific artist István Gazdag (First Aid 4 Souls) strikes back with a new project. This self-titled debut-EP features four songs plus four remixes.

Content: The inspiration to First Aid Tech becomes rapidly clear; this is Industrial/Electronic music infused with heavy Techno beats and sounds. The songs are carried by solid bass lines and are featuring Trance passages while you’ll also notice very few robotic, sampled, vocals. Remixes have been delivered by Benke, Man+Machine, Ritual Abuse and Bernathy.

+ + + : During the past few years this Hungarian Electro master has unleashed a rather diversified canvas of influences for his major project First Aid 4 Souls. I think it’s a good idea to create a side-project next to the Mothership so István Gazdag can move on exposing his sonic ideas. This kind of project might appeal for lovers of Soman and related artists; hard-pumping Techno stuff melted with dark Electro/Industrial elements. The first three tracks are impressive pieces of aggressive electronic music to get dancefloors on fire. The Benke-Remix of “Bloodwit” is a cool bonus for its Acid sequences.

– – – : Except the remix by Benke all other remixes don’t exactly add an extra. 

Conclusion: István Gazdag is not only a talented EBM composer but he also know how to produce powerful Techno music for dark souls.

Best songs: “Breakout”, “Bloodwit”, “Haute Tension”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083230725685

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix

