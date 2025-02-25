Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

In support of 2002’s hugely successful “Harmonizer” album, Apoptygma Berzerk toured extensively for two years across Europe and the USA. Following this, Stephan Groth took a break from the intensive live work to recharge and figure out Apoptygma’s next move. Fairlight Children was born.

Together with Marianne B. and Tiff, Stephan created the – really excellent – synthpop electropop project Fairlight Children. The song recorded became the “808bit” album.

The album will now be re-released on vinyl via Emmobiz Records in two versions on May 17th.

Interesting to know, he already knew then that Apoptygma’s next album “You And Me Against The World” would have a more guitar-driven rock essence, so Fairlight Children became a perfect counter balance. The album also featured a cover of Soft Cell’s “Bedsitter”, Iben Groth on the title track and of course the singalong track “Before you came along”. On “Falling Out” you can also hear Jon Erik Martinsen on a Korg MS-20.

The project name ‘Fairlight Children’ obviously pays homage to the Fairlight CMI, a vintage digital synthesizer emblematic of 1980s music production. Additionally, it references the Fairlight computer scene group known for creating demos on the Commodore 64.

After a period of inactivity, the project resurfaced in 2020 with the release of the “CMI EP”, an EP that held remixes of earlier tracks.

