Excellent new single from electro artist Lyda: ‘creepycrawly’

February 23, 2022 bernard

Out now is “creepycrawly”, the newest single by Lyda, “a queer singer songwriter and producer”…
Excellent new single from electro artist Lyda:'creepycrawly'

Out now is “creepycrawly”, the newest single by Lyda, “a queer singer songwriter and producer” as she puts it. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, she spent the last 5 years playing electro pop in nearly every small venue in the city. Her first official release was the single “Religion” in 2020.

On this new single you’ll discover a cold, distant sound, yet very approachable as cold synths are subtly mixed with her lush vocal lines.

Lyda explains: “‘Creepycrawly’ is a turn towards the more experimental and avant garde and explores the inner discomfort I felt while quarantining during Covid in 2021. I wrote, recorded and produced the song herself.

Great work we must say, here’s “creepycrawly”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , , , , , , ,

You may have missed

Excellent new single from electro artist Lyda: 'creepycrawly'

Excellent new single from electro artist Lyda: ‘creepycrawly’

February 23, 2022 bernard
Lucrecia Dalt announces debut score, shares new track from 'The Seed' album

Electronica artist Lucrecia Dalt announces debut score, shares new track from ‘The Seed’ album

February 23, 2022 bernard
UK's legendary post punk act Chameleons (UK) joins Metropolis Records

UK’s legendary post punk act Chameleons (UK) joins Metropolis Records

February 23, 2022 bernard
In case you forgot, Project .44 released their first full album in 16 years (feat. members of KMFKM, Hate Dept., Thrill Kill Kult, Ministry and Slick Idiot)

In case you forgot, Project .44 released their first full album in 16 years (feat. members of KMFKM, Hate Dept., Thrill Kill Kult, Ministry and Slick Idiot)

February 23, 2022 bernard
Darkwave act Vvmpyre drops a nod to cult horror movies with new single 'Offering'

Darkwave act Vvmpyre drops a nod to cult horror movies with new single ‘Offering’

February 22, 2022 bernard