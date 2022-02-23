Excellent new single from electro artist Lyda: ‘creepycrawly’

Out now is “creepycrawly”, the newest single by Lyda, “a queer singer songwriter and producer” as she puts it. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, she spent the last 5 years playing electro pop in nearly every small venue in the city. Her first official release was the single “Religion” in 2020.

On this new single you’ll discover a cold, distant sound, yet very approachable as cold synths are subtly mixed with her lush vocal lines.

Lyda explains: “‘Creepycrawly’ is a turn towards the more experimental and avant garde and explores the inner discomfort I felt while quarantining during Covid in 2021. I wrote, recorded and produced the song herself.”

Great work we must say, here’s “creepycrawly”.