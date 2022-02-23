Excellent new single from electro artist Lyda: ‘creepycrawly’
Out now is “creepycrawly”, the newest single by Lyda, “a queer singer songwriter and producer”…
Out now is “creepycrawly”, the newest single by Lyda, “a queer singer songwriter and producer” as she puts it. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, she spent the last 5 years playing electro pop in nearly every small venue in the city. Her first official release was the single “Religion” in 2020.
On this new single you’ll discover a cold, distant sound, yet very approachable as cold synths are subtly mixed with her lush vocal lines.
Lyda explains: “‘Creepycrawly’ is a turn towards the more experimental and avant garde and explores the inner discomfort I felt while quarantining during Covid in 2021. I wrote, recorded and produced the song herself.”
Great work we must say, here’s “creepycrawly”.
