Electronica artist Lucrecia Dalt announces debut score, shares new track from ‘The Seed’ album

February 23, 2022 bernard

Out on vinyl via Invada Records on 20 May 2022 is Lucrecia Dalt’s new album…
Lucrecia Dalt announces debut score, shares new track from'The Seed' album

Out on vinyl via Invada Records on 20 May 2022 is Lucrecia Dalt’s new album “The Seed”. You can now listen to the first track, “Venutian Offspring”.

The track depicts a moment of unhinged body horror, Dalt explains: “I wanted to play with the feeling of multiple paces in it, a voice pulse that keeps us grounded in the subjectivities of the women who are losing their sanity, a synth line that places us in the sci-fi side of the film, and a racing beat that ramps up the tension of all that gets unpacked in this scene.”

In “The Seed” lifelong friends Deidre (Lucy Martin / Vikings), Heather (Sophie Vavasseur / Resident Evil: Apocalypse) and Charlotte (Chelsea Edge / I Hate Suzie) travel to the Mojave Desert for some time away with the upcoming meteor shower as the perfect social media backdrop. But what starts out as a girls’ getaway descends into a battle for survival with the arrival of an invasive alien force whose air of mystery soon proves to be alluring and irresistible to them.

Dalt adds: “The score is heavily based on pulses that I made from tape loops from my Copicat tape delay, using various pieces of metal to create the sound of the horror parts by bowing them alongside digital synths and the Korg Monologue.”

“The Seed”’s release follows the Colombian artist’s collaboration with Aaron Dilloway, Lucy & Aaron, and her 2020 album “No era sólida” (RVNG Intl).

Check out the video for the single “Venutian Offspring” below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You may have missed

Lucrecia Dalt announces debut score, shares new track from 'The Seed' album

Electronica artist Lucrecia Dalt announces debut score, shares new track from ‘The Seed’ album

February 23, 2022 bernard
UK's legendary post punk act Chameleons (UK) joins Metropolis Records

UK’s legendary post punk act Chameleons (UK) joins Metropolis Records

February 23, 2022 bernard
In case you forgot, Project .44 released their first full album in 16 years (feat. members of KMFKM, Hate Dept., Thrill Kill Kult, Ministry and Slick Idiot)

In case you forgot, Project .44 released their first full album in 16 years (feat. members of KMFKM, Hate Dept., Thrill Kill Kult, Ministry and Slick Idiot)

February 23, 2022 bernard
Darkwave act Vvmpyre drops a nod to cult horror movies with new single 'Offering'

Darkwave act Vvmpyre drops a nod to cult horror movies with new single ‘Offering’

February 22, 2022 bernard
New Spankthenun single ready for EBM day: 'Industrial Beats'

New Spankthenun single ready for EBM day: ‘Industrial Beats’

February 22, 2022 bernard