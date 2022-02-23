Electronica artist Lucrecia Dalt announces debut score, shares new track from ‘The Seed’ album

Out on vinyl via Invada Records on 20 May 2022 is Lucrecia Dalt’s new album “The Seed”. You can now listen to the first track, “Venutian Offspring”.

The track depicts a moment of unhinged body horror, Dalt explains: “I wanted to play with the feeling of multiple paces in it, a voice pulse that keeps us grounded in the subjectivities of the women who are losing their sanity, a synth line that places us in the sci-fi side of the film, and a racing beat that ramps up the tension of all that gets unpacked in this scene.”

In “The Seed” lifelong friends Deidre (Lucy Martin / Vikings), Heather (Sophie Vavasseur / Resident Evil: Apocalypse) and Charlotte (Chelsea Edge / I Hate Suzie) travel to the Mojave Desert for some time away with the upcoming meteor shower as the perfect social media backdrop. But what starts out as a girls’ getaway descends into a battle for survival with the arrival of an invasive alien force whose air of mystery soon proves to be alluring and irresistible to them.

Dalt adds: “The score is heavily based on pulses that I made from tape loops from my Copicat tape delay, using various pieces of metal to create the sound of the horror parts by bowing them alongside digital synths and the Korg Monologue.”

“The Seed”’s release follows the Colombian artist’s collaboration with Aaron Dilloway, Lucy & Aaron, and her 2020 album “No era sólida” (RVNG Intl).

Check out the video for the single “Venutian Offspring” below.