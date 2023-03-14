UK-France duo The Noise Who Runs releases more new material ahead of ‘Preteretrospective’ LP (feat. Ian Pickering from Sneaker Pimps and also formerly of Front Line Assembly)

(Photo by Théo Valenduc) Today is the release day of “Takes a Long Cold Look and Then The Kitchen Sink”, the newest single by the UK-France duo The Noise Who Runs. B-sided by “More Beautiful Perhaps (LHT Remix)”, “Takes a Long Cold Look and Then The Kitchen Sink” is yet another teaser from their forthcoming “Preteretrospective” LP, to be released on April 7 on TNWR Records.

The Noise Who Runs is a duo based in Lille, France and consists of Brazilian-born French guitarist Felipe Goes and songwriter-performer Ian Pickering of 90s British trip hop outfit Sneaker Pimps and also formerly of Front Line Assembly. Pickering churned out this new material over the past two years simultaneous to working on the new Sneaker Pimps album.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

The new “Preteretrospective” album follows the “These Will Be Your Gods” EP, released in January, and “High Time in Lo-Fi”, their third EP released in mid-2022. During the lockdown stalemate of 2020, the duo released two EPs – “The First of Two Sides of a Double-headed Coin” and “The Other Side of the Same Double-headed Coin”.

Check the new single and more below.