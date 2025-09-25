October 2, 2025

Estado Del Bienestar – La Escorpiona Y Guateque Punk (Digital/Vinyl Album – Oráculo Records)

September 25, 2025
Estado Del Bienestar
Estado Del Bienestar is a Spanish project led by Nico Cabañas.

The album is a fusion of diverse influences, yet there’s a strong sense of connection between them. It can primarily be described as a mix of EBM and Techno, with additional touches of Industrial and a clear taste for the Experimental. At times, the tracks are driven by icy, minimalistic sounds, complemented by sparse vocals.

The record is incredibly varied, as if each track brings something unique to the table. In my opinion, it’s a successful opus that perfectly earns its place on this underrated Spanish label. (Rating:8).

Listen to “No Pleasures In My Life”:

https://oraculorecords.bandcamp.com/track/no-pleasures-in-my-life

