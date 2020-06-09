Erasure releases brand new single taken from forthcoming album ‘The Neon’ – check it here

Erasure (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) have announced details of their 18th studio album, “The Neon”, the follow up to 2017’s “World Be Gone”. They also launched the album’s opener, “Hey Now (Think I Got a Feeling)” which is also the first single and video from the album.

The album’s vocals were recorded in Atlanta, Georgia, with Vince joining Andy at the studio sessions, and the mixing was done by the band in London earlier this year. Photographs were – not surprisingly – shot at that time at Gods Own Junkyard, a gallery housing a huge collection of vintage neon.

