Aesthetische return with ‘MMXX’ EP feat. Aghast View member Denis Rudge and Sascha Klein of Neuroticfish

The year 2020 will forever be marked by the global Covid19 pandemic and its related unprecedented health and economic crisis and the mandatory home confinement for many of us. The Brazilian duo Aesthetische decided to grab the lock-down situation by the horns and give a positive twist to that historic catastrophe for mankind.

Unable to meet in studio to produce new songs, Fab and Gui decided to revisit classic Aesthetische songs under quarantine, sharing files, sounds and sequences back and forth from distance and even went the extra mile by involving good old friend and former Aghast View member Denis Rudge. The result can be found on the 8-track EP “MMXX”.

Included are 6 of their most famous songs fully recreated starting from the vocal lines. You’ll find new versions of “One In This World” (featuring Mari Kattman on vocals), “Les But More”, “Byprodukt”, “Brennbar”, “Cold Bliss” and “Red Trackers”. Icing on the cake, the duo added a new version of their recent club hit “Barking Up The Wrong Tree” (featuring Sascha Klein of Neuroticfish on vocals) plus the exclusive instrumental track “Ascension”.

You cand ownload the EP right here on Bandcamp.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/mmxx-ep?campaign=sidelinenews">MMXX EP by AESTHETISCHE</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.