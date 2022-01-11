Erasure postpone January and February North American tour dates
The January and February shows of Erasure won’t go ahead in North America. Here’s what…
The January and February shows of Erasure won’t go ahead in North America.
Here’s what Erasure just communicated: “We are very sorry to have to announce that, as a result of circumstances beyond our control, we need to postpone our January and February North American dates. We will announce the rescheduled shows shortly so please hang on to your tickets and we will bring you more information very soon.”
Below is a roundup of all the canceled shows.
