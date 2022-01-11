Nik Colk Void (Carter Tutti Void, …) announces her debut solo album ‘Bucked up space’ for an 8 april release

January 11, 2022

Nik Colk Void is known as one third of the electronic noise trio Factory Floor,…
Nik Colk Void is known as one third of the electronic noise trio Factory Floor, one third of Carter Tutti Void (alongside Chris Carter and Cosey Fanni Tutti) and with the late Peter Rehberg as NPVR. She has now announced details of her debut solo album, “Bucked Up Space”, set for release on red transparent vinyl and digitally via Editions Mego on 8 April 2022.

Written, performed and produced by Nik Void, the album was engineered by James Greenwood, mastered by Rashad Becker with additional mixing by Marta Salogni.

Here’s the track “Interruption Is Good” to check out, also the opening track of the album.


