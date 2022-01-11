Nik Colk Void (Carter Tutti Void, …) announces her debut solo album ‘Bucked up space’ for an 8 april release
Nik Colk Void is known as one third of the electronic noise trio Factory Floor,…
Nik Colk Void is known as one third of the electronic noise trio Factory Floor, one third of Carter Tutti Void (alongside Chris Carter and Cosey Fanni Tutti) and with the late Peter Rehberg as NPVR. She has now announced details of her debut solo album, “Bucked Up Space”, set for release on red transparent vinyl and digitally via Editions Mego on 8 April 2022.
Written, performed and produced by Nik Void, the album was engineered by James Greenwood, mastered by Rashad Becker with additional mixing by Marta Salogni.
Here’s the track “Interruption Is Good” to check out, also the opening track of the album.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether