Eplex7 DSP releases Klerphonik polyphonic analog synthesizer with world’s first time capsule technology

Here’s something for the musicians reading Side-Line.

After last year’s Klerhaim monophonic analog synthesizer, Eplex7 DSP has now produced a polyphonic synthesizer plugin, Klerphonik. Eplex7 DSP: “After last year’s Klerhaim monophonic analog synthesizer, that many users described as one of the most authentic emulations on the market. We received many requests to produce a polyphonic synthesizer. We set to work hard and using our 17+ years of experience and virtual analog circuits technology and we developed another analog synthesizer. It is not only an extended version / polyphonic version of Klerhaim N1, it is a brand new synthesizer with a completely different sound, color and extended options.”

Sonically Eplex7 DSP says that Klerphonik’s sound is different – more dynamic, more musical, subtle, more organic, colorful in the mids and highs, less bold and less saturated than Klerhaim N1. Eplex7 DSP: “However, Klerphonik is still very analog, dirty, colored and spontaneous.”

The plugin will be officially released on February 10.

Below are various youtube previews, but keep in mind that YouTube trims highs while screen-capturing reduces quality and streaming data compression enhances quality and trims analog mojo. The company advises to try the demo version to get the best impression.

Time-slot capsules and init presets

A world novelty are the so-called time-slot capsules and init presets. But what is it exactly?

Eplex7 DSP: “As you probably know in case of real analog synthesizers, it can happen that the same model sounds different not only piece by piece, but for example a 30-year synthesizer sounds different from the same model made a year ago. It is because many electronic components age / grow old and change their sound. Thanks to time-slots, you have at your disposal like 6 different-sounding synthesizers in one! Thus, a wide range of sound colors. As different age or brand of used components such as resistors, capacitors, transistors, transformers affect the sound, the time-slot capsules do the same. Each time-capsule sounds differently, each has a different overall sound color, mid / treble color, different saturation level, boldness of sound, amount of higher harmonics, analog de-tuning etc.”

Another specialty is the 4D Dimension analog chorus / flanger and a 14-bit digital vintage stereo expander which sounds completely different from regular choruses. The digital 14-bit stereo expander, modeled on 80’s devices, will also deliver original sound from early digital records and “a very unique color / type of sound” so the company precises.

What is Virtual analog circuit technology?

Basic code cannot behave like electricity in real analog circuits. That is the reason why Eplex7 DSP developed their own virtual circuit technology. Eplex7 DSP: “We are emulating whole analog circuits, electronic components and modules of synthesizer + their behavior in various situations, noises, feedbacks, interfering signals etc..”

This technology was used also in the company’s monophonic synthesizer Klerhaim N1 and Vintage Vacuum Tube VD76 plugin effect.

Eplex7 DSP: “Simply everything is “living” in analog synthesizer because of laws of physics / electricity. Every note sounds little bit different, that is why analog sound rich, organic, warm, fat and like real instrument. We successfully emulated analog behavior, individual circuits and electronic components.”

Top features of the Klerphonik polyphonic analog synthesizer

2 analog type voltage controlled oscillators with saw, triangle, square, ramp, pulse 1, pulse 2 waveforms, volume control, octave selector, fine-tune control, lfo mod control, on / off switch (with complete analog emulation behavior like saturation, noise, harmonics, automatic pitch modulation / interference, etc.)

analog temperature control (emulation of circuit temperature – more temperature = more noise and interference signals)

pink / white noise generator + on / off switch

analog exponential amp envelope with attack, decay, sustain, release controls and 7 different shapes of envelope for different sound / different type of modulation

analog exponential filter envelope with attack, decay, sustain, release controls and 7 different shapes of envelope for different sound / different type of modulation

voltage controlled low pass analog emulated filter with 12 / 24db slope and slope selector. With cutoff, emphasis, tracking and envelope mod. Controls

2x LFO (with saw, triangle, square, ramp, pulse waveforms) speed and depth control

output analog saturation

glide and pitchbend controls

preset manager with 75 presets (leads, bass, pads, brass, stabs, acid, fx, special vintage sounds, keys)

time-slot capsules and init presets – these features are described in detail above.

4D Dimension analog chorus / flanger and a 14-bit digital vintage stereo expander – these features are described in detail above.

Regarding compatibility, the plugin comes as a VST plugin / EXE standalone for Windows, x64bit / x32 bit. You can also check the product page / download demo version.

Demo videos