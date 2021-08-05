‘End of Corridor’ vinyl compilation of Belgian cold wave and post punk from 1978-84

The Belgian re-release label Walhalla Records, specialized in new wave, cold wave and minimal synth, is releasing a new vinyl compilation including previously unreleased material by Belgian cold wave/postpunk bands suchs as De Brassers, Siglo XX, Struggler, De Kommeniste…

Titled “End of Corridor”, the LP will be presented on Saturday 14 August from 2 to 6 pm in café Mombasa (Moorkensplein 37, 2140 Antwerp). The first 100 copies contain an extra insert that is signed by the artists.

The tracklist:

Here’s a presentation of the release.