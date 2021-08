Out today is the brand new single by the Detroit based deathgaze duo, Vazum. The single, “Votive”, can now be downloaded from the band’s Bandcamp page.

Vacuum is the duo consisting of Zach Pliska (vocals, guitar, drums) and Emily Sturm (vocals, bass). They wrote “Votive” during lockdown, finding a sense of inner self while in isolation as they put it. “Votive” comes shortly after the release of their ten track album, “V+” which came out June, 25th.

Here’s the new single.