Sjöblom – Dead Of Night (Digital/CD Album – COP International)

The Swedish duo Sjöblom has been active since 2016. After debuting with an album on Manic Depression Records and following up with a second release on Reptile Music, they unveiled their latest full-length on COP International at the end of 2024. Led by Johan Sjöblom Eliot (also of The Exploding Boy) and joined by Robert Eklind (formerly of Malaise), Sjöblom continues to craft accessible music where guitar and synths blend seamlessly into an Indie-Pop sound.

Their songs range from melancholic to upbeat, sometimes vague yet at other moments strikingly clear. The album’s strongest moments shine through its elevating choruses, though it also features a mix of standout tracks and others that lack a clear climax. (Rating:6½).

Listen to “A Little Less Blue”:

https://sjoblom.bandcamp.com/track/a-little-less-blue

Inferno Sound Diaries

