February 5, 2025

Sjöblom – Dead Of Night (Digital/CD Album – COP International)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 5, 2025
Sjoblom
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

The Swedish duo Sjöblom has been active since 2016. After debuting with an album on Manic Depression Records and following up with a second release on Reptile Music, they unveiled their latest full-length on COP International at the end of 2024. Led by Johan Sjöblom Eliot (also of The Exploding Boy) and joined by Robert Eklind (formerly of Malaise), Sjöblom continues to craft accessible music where guitar and synths blend seamlessly into an Indie-Pop sound.

Their songs range from melancholic to upbeat, sometimes vague yet at other moments strikingly clear. The album’s strongest moments shine through its elevating choruses, though it also features a mix of standout tracks and others that lack a clear climax. (Rating:6½).

Listen to “A Little Less Blue”:

the Cassandra Complex
Related newsThe Cassandra Complex announce USA leg of their World Tour 2024 - Tickets available now

https://sjoblom.bandcamp.com/track/a-little-less-blue

author avatar
Inferno Sound Diaries
I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.
See Full Bio

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)