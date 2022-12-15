ELM – Penetrator (Album – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital, CD + 3CD.

Background/Info: Based in Brussel, Swedish EBM freak Peter Elm strikes back with his third full length album. The album was preceded by the “Steel Hope”-EP.

Content: ELM stands for pure, raw and merciless EBM. A retro, hardcore, sound which can be placed somewhere in between Nitzer Ebb and Pouppée Fabrikk (for the darker side). Short tracks filled with adrenaline and with a critical view upon the world we’re living in.

The first bonus disc features 8 tracks. You’ll notice 4 extra cuts and 4 remixes. Among the remixes there’s the remix of “Sex Junkie” by Patrick Codenys (Front 242) which was originally released on “Steel Hope”.

And there’s also a third disc featuring -mainly, Electro-Pop songs. It’s another side of the artist which in a way reminds us of his involvement with Restricted Area.

+ + + : The main disc of the album stands for good-old EBM at its best. The songs are well-crafted into power and darkness while professionally mixed and produced. Where EBM bands are often suffering from poorly produced work, ELM has achieved a top notch production in sound quality. The album brings a succession of great pieces driven by alluring vocals. The bonus cuts are quite interesting as well; again pure power and a great remix by Patrick Codenys transposing “Sex Junkie” into the ‘242’ dimension.

– – – : I don’t see the true interest of adding an Electro-Pop disc. Why not try to bring Restricted Area alive or simply release it under another name?

Conclusion: “Penetrator” stands for hard and merciless old-school EBM and is without a shadow of a doubt the best album in the genre of 2022.

Best songs: “Vessel Of Violence”, “Rejuvenation”, “Steel Hope”, “NOW”, “Outcast” + “Sex Junkie – Edit”, “Sex Junkie – Abuser Mix by Patrick Codenys”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.facebook.com/elmelectro

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix