Brand new vinyl reissues from Kirlian Camera

Out on January 27th is a brand new vinyl reissue from Kirlian Camera in black and clear vinyl versions.

“The Desert Inside / Drifting” is being reissued on clear and black double vinyl in a limited edition of 400 copies each with all new artwork. Included are the EPs “The Desert Inside” (Triton, 1997) and “Drifting” (Solar Plexus, 1998).

Both EPs were following the album “Pictures from Eternity” (Discordia, 1996). “Drifting” is actually being made available for the first time ever on vinyl. A very limited picture vinyl edition of “The Desert Inside” was only available on the band’s own label Uranium Studio in 1997.

Both EPs still feature the vocals of previous Kirlian Camera singers Barbara Boffelli and Emilia Lo Jacono.

About Kirlian Camera

Kirlian Camera is an Italian band formed in 1979 in Bologna, Italy. The band was founded by Angelo Bergamini and Francesca Nicoli, and is named after a type of photography that captures the “aura” surrounding living things. The band’s early music was a blend of electronic, experimental, and post-punk influences, and was characterized by eerie, atmospheric soundscapes and evocative lyrics.

In 1980, Kirlian Camera released their debut album, “Kirlian Camera”, which featured the hit single “Eclipse”. The album was well-received by critics and fans alike, and established the band as one of the leading figures in the Italian electronic music scene. The band’s second album, “Uno”, was released in 1981 and featured the hit single “Chaostar”.

Throughout the 1980s, Kirlian Camera continued to release critically-acclaimed albums and tour extensively, earning a dedicated fanbase in Europe and beyond. In 1985, the band released “Corona Obscura”, which featured the hit single “Blue Room”. The album cemented the band’s reputation as one of the pioneering groups in the emerging dark wave and gothic rock genres.

In the 1990s, Kirlian Camera began to incorporate more industrial and electronic influences into their music, and released several albums that showcased their evolving sound. In 1995, the band released “Norderney”, which featured guest appearances from artists such as Jürgen Engler of Die Krupps and Jörg Schaaf of L’âme Immortelle. The album was well-received by fans and critics, and marked a new direction for the band.

Kirlian Camera continues to perform and record music to this day, and remains one of the leading names in the Italian electronic music scene.