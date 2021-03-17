Norway’s Modulo One back with the new dark electro / melodic techno single ‘Isolation Rave’

Two months after the release of “Gothenburg” on “Face the Beat 6”, Modulo One are back with the new dark electro / melodic techno single “Isolation Rave”. The track was written for Straftanz’s weekly DJ stream / Zoom parties of the same name. A crowd sourced music video is also just released, featuring people from that community and Faderhead’s Ghost City Discord.

Anders: “Straftanz / Miss X have been doing their Isolation Rave DJ streams / Zoom parties every Saturday for a year now. As everyone else, we’ve been stuck at home for the past year, and have really enjoyed this opportunity to hear new music, meet new people and have a good time! The track is a bit different from the music we usually make, and very much inspired by the genres they’ve been playing in their sets. So it was only natural to name it after them and the community that we’ve become part of.”

About the crowd sourced music video Anders had this to say: “Seeing all those beautiful faces on the Zoom party on Saturdays has been a highlight in a really boring year. So we got the idea to make a video featuring some of these people, as well as some other friends and fans from around the world. The Isolation Rave hosts also decided to join in, which we really appreciate!”

You can download the track below.

<a href="https://moduloone.bandcamp.com/track/isolation-rave">Isolation Rave by Modulo One</a>

Here’s the video for “Isolation Rave”.

Modulo One is a dark electro band from Oslo Norway, started by Anders Schau Knatten in 2016 with keyboard player and long time DJ collaborator Tom André Solli. The band has been releasing singles every second month for the last year, and the next ones up are “Staring Back” on 1 May and “The king and the Priest” on 1 July.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Modulo One</a>