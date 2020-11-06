Melodic harsh electro duo Acylum returns with ‘Sieg oder Walhalla’ download EP after 5 years of studio isolation

After over 5 years of isolation in their bunker, the Asylum duo, Pedro and Nadine Engel return with a brand new download EP which is available now via Bandcamp.

“Victory or Valhalla was the motto one thousand years ago”, says Pedro Engel. “Today it’s even more true than ever! We all get pushed into corners when we don’t want to stand, opinions get imposed on us even when we don’t share them.”

“So there is nothing left for us to do but switch to attack mode and follow the steps of our ancestors!”, adds Nadine Cooraz.

This new 7-track EP “Sieg oder Walhalla” announces Acylum’s forthcoming album “Kampf dem Verderb” that will be released in early 2021. It offers a first peak into the sound direction taken by the hellektro duo.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/sieg-oder-walhalla-ep?campaign=amslnews">Sieg oder Walhalla EP by ACYLUM</a>

