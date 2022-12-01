EbE404 – Ripple (EP – Give/Take)

Genre/Influences: IDM, Experimental, Industrial, Ambient.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: After the sensational second album (cf. “Inrush”) of the American EbE404 project we get this EP featuring four remixed songs from the original tracklist plus a live cut as a little extra.

Content: The four debut songs of “Inrush” have been remixed by ManifestiV, Tiree & Hutch (as a collaboration with EbE404),  Dissociate and KPT. Each remix brings a different approach to the original edits although it still sounds as an offspring between Ambient, IDM, Experimental and Industrial for the sound treatments. The last cut sounds like an improvised, extended track from 21 minutes.

+ + + : “Inrush” sounded as a true revelation to me and this EP brings a great bonus to the album. I like the slow cadence running through the work mixed with raw, Industrial, sound treatments and an ominous sphere recovering the production. The deep, dubby, bass line at the “Dissociate Mix” of “Zoom Team” is another great moment of the listening.

– – – : The last cut is a little extra, but not exactly my favorite part. It sounds like a  total improvisation revealing the less exciting, Experimental, side of the project.

Conclusion: I’m not that fond of remix-EPs but this one is the exception to the rule; great, intelligent, Electronic stuff.

Best songs: “Zoom Team – Dissociate Mix”, “Slipping By One –ManifestiV Traction Mix”, “After Zoom Team – KPT Purify Mix”.

Rate: 8.

Artist:  https://ebe404.com / www.facebook.com/EbE404

Label: www.givetake.life /  www.facebook.com/givetakelife


