EbE404 – Inrush (Album – Give Take)
Genre/Influences: IDM, Experimental, Industrial. Format: Digital. Background/Info: “Inrush” is the second full length album by…
Genre/Influences: IDM, Experimental, Industrial.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: “Inrush” is the second full length album by American project EbE404. The album comes two years after the debut opus “Tedium And Loss”.
Content: The album contains 8 tracks which are mainly driven by sophisticated and intelligent electronic sound treatments. IDM, Industrial and Ambient influences are coming together in an overwhelming sound production. The last part of the album becomes more Experimental-like.
+ + + : EbE404 took me by surprise by its mature, and high-tech composition. The tracks are driven by overwhelming sound blasts at one side and subtle bleeps and noises at the other side. The tracks have been progressively built up reaching a total sound climax. There’s a perfect balance between the atmospheric side of the production and the sophisticated electronic structures. The first 5 songs are amazing pieces revealing the genius of EbE404.
– – – : I’m not saying the last 3 tracks are less of interest, but more into Experimental music.
Conclusion: EbE404 isn’t the most familiar name, but I can only, but highly recommend discovering “Inrush” which is a true masterpiece.
Best songs: “Slipping By One”, “Zoom Team”, “Dayset”, “After Zoom Team”.
Rate: 9.
Artist: https://ebe404.com / www.facebook.com/EbE404
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether