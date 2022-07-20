EbE404 – Inrush (Album – Give Take)

Genre/Influences: IDM, Experimental, Industrial.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: “Inrush” is the second full length album by American project EbE404. The album comes two years after the debut opus “Tedium And Loss”.

Content: The album contains 8 tracks which are mainly driven by sophisticated and intelligent electronic sound treatments. IDM, Industrial and Ambient influences are coming together in an overwhelming sound production. The last part of the album becomes more Experimental-like.

+ + + : EbE404 took me by surprise by its mature, and high-tech composition. The tracks are driven by overwhelming sound blasts at one side and subtle bleeps and noises at the other side. The tracks have been progressively built up reaching a total sound climax. There’s a perfect balance between the atmospheric side of the production and the sophisticated electronic structures. The first 5 songs are amazing pieces revealing the genius of EbE404.

– – – : I’m not saying the last 3 tracks are less of interest, but more into Experimental music.

Conclusion: EbE404 isn’t the most familiar name, but I can only, but highly recommend discovering “Inrush” which is a true masterpiece.

Best songs: “Slipping By One”, “Zoom Team”, “Dayset”, “After Zoom Team”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: https://ebe404.com / www.facebook.com/EbE404

Label: www.givetake.life / www.facebook.com/givetakelife