Tragic Impulse – Distant Worlds (Album – Distortion Productions)
Genre/Influences: EBM, dark-Electro, Industrial.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: American Paul Graham is back on track unleashing the fourth album of his Tragic Impulse project.
Content: The work takes off with the previously released single title-track “Oubliette” reminding us of the main influences of Tragic Impulse: EBM empowered with Dark-Electro and Industrial elements. The songs also reveal a catchy touch emerging at the choruses. I also noticed a few unexpected songs reminding the Industrial fury of Ministry or the Electronic sound intelligence of Clock DVA. You’ll also discover other tracks with Technoid elements.
+ + + : Tragic Impulse has evolved in the global writing- and production process. The composition is more elaborated and intelligent -especially when listening to “Parasite”. But the main approach remains a perfect sonic symbiosis between EBM and Dark-Electro with catchy elements on top. Sometimes the work reminds me of the imaginary offspring between God Module and Assemblage 23. The opening cuts of the album are mind-blowing and featuring the best exponents I’ve ever heard from Paul Graham.
– – – : The Ministry-like “Just One Fix” is a cool song, but not exactly fitting among the tracklist.
Conclusion: I’ve always supported the work of Tragic Impulse which has achieved its most mature production to date.
Best songs: “Parasite”, “Failed Reality”, “Oubliette”, “The Beast Within”, “Energy”, “Singularity”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/tragicimpulse
Label: www.distortionprod.com / www.facebook.com/distortionproductions
