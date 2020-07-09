Earthset – L’Uomo Meccanico (Album – Dischi Bervisti / Koe Records)

Genre/Influences: Soundtrack, experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Earthset is an Italian combo active since 2012. They previously released the debut album “In A State Of Altered Unconsciousness” (2015) and the EP “Popism” (2017). They next were assigned the mute film “L’Uomo Meccanico”(Italy-France 1921), which was a silent movie with a special history I can only advise to discover.

Content: From start on you directly notice the typical soundtrack approach. The songs remain instrumental edits revealing a mysterious atmosphere like being written for a ‘film noir’. The guitar playing is somewhat experimental while the bass guitar and drums both are a little less in the background. Some parts make me think of a sort of controlled cacophony.

+ + + : I think the composing process of this album must have been something special. Earthset has for sure achieved something very special. This work is probably a dream that came true and the least I can say is that this soundtrack has something particular. It definitely sounds like pure soundtrack music, but it’s hard to grasp, which makes the originality of the work.

– – – : I’m afraid this is an album you have to discover together with the movie. Without visual content it definitely loses a bit of its effect. It sometimes feels like disharmony and pure chaos. None of the songs is really exploding so in the end it becomes a bit boring.

Conclusion: I can’t say this soundtrack has made me curious to watch the movie.

Best songs: “Cap VI – La Fuga”, “Cap 1 – Preludio”.

Rate: (5)

Artist: www.facebook.com/Earthset

Labels: www.facebook.com/dischibervisti / www.facebook.com/koerecords

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.