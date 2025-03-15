Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Louisiana-based tribal industrial outfit SINthetik Messiah returns with a new two-track single, “The Lost Tribe“.

Exclusively released today on Bandcamp, “The Lost Tribe” will be available on all digital and streaming platforms in April. The single is the follow-up to the January 2025 released standalone single“Squid Game Player 666”.

As usual with SINthetik Messiah, also these songs have a deeper layer. The first track “Nature’s Magik” captures the raw energy born from the anguish inflicted by the French soldiers in 1706 on the Chitimacha people. “Poison To Our Hearts” is a track that delves into the somber mindset of never achieving justice or acceptance into one’s tribe because of skin color a reference to the racism black Chitimacha Tribe members of Louisiana have faced.

<a href="https://sinthetikmessiah.bandcamp.com/album/the-lost-tribe">The Lost Tribe by SINthetik Messiah</a>

About Louisiana’s ‘Lost Tribe’

For over a century, the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana has not recognized members with African descent, creating the narrative of Louisiana’s ‘Lost Tribe.’

Before 1900, the tribe included people of mixed Chitimacha, Creole, black, and white ancestry without racial distinction. However, around 1900, influenced by societal racism, the tribe began excluding those with African heritage to align with white norms.

Between 1903 and 1919, mixed African and Native American members were systematically disenrolled, and their descendants have been denied membership ever since, based on 1926 and 1959 tribal rolls. This has led to the ‘Lost Tribe’—descendants who are no longer recognized, despite advocacy efforts since the 1960s as families like Collins and Popleon sought recognition since 1960s, rebuffed by leadership, ongoing legal efforts.

Today, over 99% of enrolled members have white ancestry.

About SINthetik Messiah

SINthetik Messiah is an industrial-electronic project founded in 1996 by Bug Gigabyte, a Louisiana-based songwriter and sound designer. The name is a stylized version of “synthetic messiah”, reflecting the fusion of artificial and organic elements in the music.

The project blends industrial, electro, EBM, drum & bass, dubstep, ambient, and rock influenced by such bands as Nine Inch Nails, Counterstrike, and Atari Teenage Riot.

Over the years, the project has shown a remarkable musical versatility. For instance, Bug Gigabyte has produced pure ambient and drone pieces on one release, then switched to guitar-driven industrial rock or EDM-infused tracks on the next. One full album for instance was devoted entirely to ambient soundscapes, namely “Ambient Noize” (2021).

SINthetik Messiah is essentially a one-man act, with Bug Gigabyte as the sole permanent member and creative force. He handles virtually all aspects of the music, including programming, sampling, drums, keyboards/synths, guitar, and vocals​. Over the years, there have been several guest contributors, such as The Other LA on “In My Dreams” (2020) or singer Cat Hall of Dissonance on the “Split Damage” EP (2020).

SINthetik Messiah discography

Albums

Revelations of the Nintendo Generation, Vol. 1 (July 12, 2013)​

Revelations of the Nintendo Generation, Vol. 2 (October 13, 2013)​

Ambient Noize (April 13, 2021)​

Lies, Secrets, And Death (June 17, 2024)​

Red Line (December 9, 2024)​

Singles and EPs

Danse Macabre Vol. 1 (August 13, 2016)​

Never Say Die (July 13, 2017)​

Split Damage (April 13, 2020)​

Destroy 2000 Years Of Culture (December 31, 2020)​

Religious Soldier (Counterstrike Remix) (December 23, 2021)​

Know Your Enemy (April 13, 2023)​

Der Anfang (November 13, 2023)​

The Velvet Sky (March 11, 2024)​

Time Is Money & Power (July 14, 2024)​

They Call Us Freaks (November 14, 2024)​

Squid Game Player 666 (January 8, 2025)​

The Lost Tribe (March 13, 2025)​

