Dreampop / post-punk act Don’t Get Lemon announce new single, ‘Blow-Up’

Don’t Get Lemon, a danceable pop trio based in Austin and Houston, Texas is back with an all new single, “Blow-Up”.

Sharing a name with Michaelangelo Antonioni’s 1966 swinging London film, Don’t Get Lemon’s “Blow-Up” has lyrics that are partially pieced together borrowing from William Burroughs cut-up technique and images inspired by David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet”.

The trio describes their sound as ‘heatwave’ and their debut album “Hyper Hollow Heaven” was released in March via the independent label à La Carte Records. Don’t Get Lemon consists of vocalist Austin Curtis, synth/guitar/drum programmer Nick Ross and bass player / percussionist Bryan Walters.

Don’t Get Lemon was also featured on our recent “Post​-​Punk (Genesis)” compilation with the excellent track “Working Man’s Ballet”.

But here’s the brand new single, “Blow-Up”.

<a href="https://dontgetlemon.bandcamp.com/album/blow-up">Blow-Up by don't get lemon</a>