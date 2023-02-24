Dirk Da Davo gets ‘Retrospective 1987-2023’ vinyl album released in April

Dirk Da Davo’s “Retrospective 1987-2023” vinyl album release will be out on April 10th. The release is a co-production with the Brussels (Belgium) based Je M’en Fish label.

“Retrospective 1987-2023” will be available as a high quality 180g vinyl record in black with a red center blob, or in red vinyl with a black ‘marbled’ effect. The album also contains 1 previously unreleased new track, “Cities In Dust” (featuring DD Sanchez).

In the early eighties Dirk Da Davo was the driving force in the Belgian (and European) electronic scene with his first project The Neon Judgement. Starting from the late 1980s, he also began to branch out, starting with the release of a solo EP “Where Even Angels Fall” and later revamping himself under the guise of Neon Electronics, as well as starting a record label (Dancedelic- D). Nowadays relocated to Spain he is now collaborating with the Mexican bass and slide guitarist Sanchez (under the DD Sanchez flag) and Jean-Marie Aerts (under the DDDJMX flag).

This retrospective album gives an idea of his work, from the early solo sessions of the 80s to current material.

You can check out the tracks below.