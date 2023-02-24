Italian dark synth act My Absence By Now premieres new video on Side-Line: ‘Behind’

The new Italian outfit My Absence By Now is premiering its very first video, today on Side-Line for the track “Behind” taken from the album “Bliss” which will be released on March 24.

Besides dark synth you can easily label their music as a blend between dream pop, some post-punk and a sound that reminds us very much of This Mortal Coil and related 4AD acts.

The project itself is the brainchild of Italian musician Emiliano Santoro, who is mainly known for his work as founder of doom/atmospheric post black metal/post rock Dead Summer Society and dark ambient Last Winter I Died. With this new project he is experimenting with new sounds which in his own words “result in an exemplary mix of dark synth that drags the listener’s feelings into a world where darkness contests the existence of the last faded sunbeams.”

For this project Santoro is joined by guest singers Graziana Oddo (Elektrovice, ex-Retina) and Andrea Maggioni (Icidar, The Harrowing Yearning and Astral Emptiness).

A band to keep an eye on as they are offering a really refreshing approach and this thanks to the union of 3 talented musicians.

Today we exclusively present you the track “Behind”.