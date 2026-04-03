Divider release ‘Zero’ album on Re:Mission Entertainment

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Divider release the 12-track album “Zero” today, April 3, via Re:Mission Entertainment. The Riverside- and Los Angeles-based EBM project releases the record as a limited digipak CD of 100 copies, as a digital release on Bandcamp, and as a lathe-cut vinyl edition through ElasticStage. “Zero” features 12 tracks and is the work of Bryon Wilson on programming and synths, Peter Beal on programming and vocals, with mastering by Krischan Jan-Eric Wesenberg / Wessenberg.

The album follows two Re:Mission releases that led into it. “Artifacts” came out on July 12, 2024, with remixes by Primitive, DvDSX, Hex Wolves, and Snowbeasts. “Reciprocate” followed on March 14, 2025, with remixes by Daniel Myer, Caustic, R010R, and A Void Eye, plus a Bandcamp-only cover of Tears for Fears’ “Shout”.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/zero" rel="noopener">Zero by Divider</a>

About Divider

Divider is the long-running project of Bryon Wilson. Wilson started the project in the late 1990s, withe first material being released in 1995. Musically the project brings a mix of EBM, industrial, ambient, rhythmic noise and synthpunk.

By the early 2000s, the project was remixing tracks for XP8, Diverje, and Regenerator. Wilson later released work through Basic Unit Productions, including the 2013 EP “Minimal Distraction” under the stylised name Div|der and the 2017 six-track 12-inch “Europäisch-Amerikanische Freundschaft”, which was mixed and mastered by Sid Lamar. The band also appeared on Basic Unit Productions compilations including “Frost Vol. 2” in 2014 and “Frost Vol. III” in 2018.

In 2023, Wilson opened his archives with the retrospective digital sets “The Early Years: 1995 – 2012 Volume 1”, “Divider: The Early Years Volume 2 – 2000 – 2012”, “The Early Years: Volume 3 – Noises and Experiments”, and “The Early Years: Volume 4 – Strange Melodies and Experiments”. Divider also remixed material on Snog’s 2017 release “Corporate Slave 2525”.

Besides Dibider Wilson also worked on side-projects. Emergency Sequence for instance, was Wilson’s project with John Mirland.

In 2024 Peter Beal joined Divider on vocals and programming for “Artifacts”. That same lineup continues on “Zero”, with Wilson handling synths and programming and Beal handling programming and vocals.

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