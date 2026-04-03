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Portland’s (excellent!) dark alternative trio Darkswoon have shared “Antivenom,” the second single and title track from their new album of the same name. “Antivenom” follows the earlier single “Thread.” The 10-song record is out now via Viasonde. The current lineup consists of Jana Cushman, Rachel Ellis, and Norah Lynn.

The album is out as a digital release, a 6-panel digipak CD, and a clear pink-and-white splatter vinyl edition. Both physical formats come in an edition of 250. , and an official video for “Antivenom” is available as well. The band will give an April 4 release show at Mississippi Studios in Portland and an April 18 date at Add-a-ball in Seattle.

The title track is available now as an official video, while the album can be ordered through Bandcamp and Viasonde’s store.

<a href="https://darkswoon.bandcamp.com/album/antivenom" rel="noopener">Antivenom by Darkswoon</a>

About Darkswoon

Darkswoon began in Portland in 2014 as Jana Cushman’s solo project and later expanded into a trio with Rachel Ellis on synths, keys, and beats and Norah Lynn on bass. The group developed a dark alternative sound rooted in darkwave, post-punk, dream pop, shoegaze, and electronic music, combining layered electronics, atmospheric guitar, drum machines, and Cushman’s vocals.

Thir release run began with “Year One” in 2015 and “Silhouettes” in 2016, before Darkswoon moved into full-length territory with “Bind” in 2019. That release was followed by “Human Faults Remixed” later the same year, then the “Eaten By Wolves” EP and the album “Bloom//Decay” in 2022. In 2025, the band also appeared as remixers on Vague Lanes’ single “Heptahedron.”

“Bind” and “Bloom//Decay” were released via Icy Cold Records, while “Antivenom” was issued by Viasonde in April 2026. Presented as the band’s fourth album, “Antivenom” continues Darkswoon’s hardware-based approach while foregrounding themes of loss, anxiety, fear, and inequality.

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