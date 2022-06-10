Singer Julee Cruise, known for ‘Twin Peaks’ song ‘Falling’ and Delerium’s ‘Magic’, passed away

The American singer Julee Cruise has died at the age of 65. Her husband announced the sad news on Facebook.

Cruise became world famous with the song “Falling”, the title song of the cult series “Twin Peaks”.

It wasn’t the only time that Julee Cruise worked with director David Lynch. In 1986 she sang the song “Mysteries of Love” that could be heard during the last scenes of the film “Blue Velvet”. Angelo Badalamenti composed the music for this song. Badalamenti also made the music for “Twin Peaks”, including the title song. The composer brought the singer to the attention of director David Lynch in 1986 after hearing her sing at a workshop.

She also had minor appearances as a roadhouse singer in “Twin Peaks”, both the original series and the 1992 movie, “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me”.

The song “Falling” was on the first album that Cruise made, in 1989. The instrumental version was used for the series. In total, the singer recorded four albums but also wrote a lot of music for theatrical performances, such as the Shakespeare parody “Return to the Forbidden Planet”. In addition, Cruise toured with other formations, such as the B-52’s and Bobby McFerrin.

Cruise also worked with other musicians, mostly in electronic music. She for instance provided the vocals for Delerium’s “Magic” song (on the “Chimera” album) and collaborated with Moby on his song “Drown Disco” which remains unreleased. Next to that she provided vocals and lyrics to several of the songs on “Wide Angle” (1999), the debut album by Welsh electronic music group Hybrid.

Here’s the track “Falling”.