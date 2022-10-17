Diorama to release remix album in December: ‘Fast Advance Fast Reverse’

Out via the German label Accession Records on December 9th is Diorama’s remix album “Fast Advance Fast Reverse”. The remix compilation acts as an encore to their “Tiny missing Fragments” album from 2020.

The result is a fusion of third party remixes and Diorama’s own edits, covering a wide range of styles, from fragile piano and guitar sounds to harsh industrial techno. The album holds 9 mixes by such acts as Broken Spencer, CHRCTRS, Faderhead, Zoodrake and Mental Discipline.

The electro pop band Diorama was founded in 1996, as the musical project of singer, Torben Wendt.

Tracks:

  1. Horizons (Remix By Zoodrake)
  2. Gasoline (Guitar Edit By Diorama)
  3. Iisland (Remix By Faderhead)
  4. Patchwork (Piano Edit By Diorama)
  5. Dark Pitch (Remix By Chrctrs)
  6. Iisland (Lush Edit By Diorama)
  7. Gasoline (Remix By Mental Discipline)
  8. Horizons (Chilled Edit By Diorama)
  9. Iisland (Remix By Broken Spencer)

