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Alex Kourelis has been active as Digital Geist since 1999. The American artist has even collaborated with none other than Patrick Codenys of Front 242 on a joint album. Now, after a relatively quiet period, he returns with “Starcrashed”. This is a conceptual work—more specifically, an alternative Soundtrack that Alex K. composed for the 1979 film “Starcrash”. He analyzed the film scene by scene to create his own score, resulting in no fewer than 36 tracks and a total running time of around 90 minutes.

From the very first notes, it is clear that this is a Soundtrack. However, anyone expecting conventional film music with orchestral arrangements and sweeping strings is in for a surprise. Digital Geist has always incorporated strong Electro influences, and this release is no exception. There is a generous dose of EBM, alongside Industrial elements, Acid sequences, nods to Techno, and even hints of Psy-Trance. Naturally, most of the tracks are extremely short. While this can sometimes be a little frustrating, it is inevitable given the concept behind the album. It is a shame, though, because the shorter tracks often contain some of the best material, with certain passages evoking the atmosphere of the Chemical Brothers or Praga Khan at their best. I was also particularly impressed by the superb mixing and powerful production, which sound truly ultra-professional. The only downside is that, although there are some longer pieces, I find these to be the least interesting tracks on the album.

It is a unique concept—one could easily describe it as an EBM Soundtrack—and the kind of project that makes you wish more films or series would feature this style of music. Last but not least, the limited-edition USB release also includes the original film accompanied by this alternative Soundtrack. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Hard Time In Space”:

https://digitalgeist.bandcamp.com/track/hard-time-in-space

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com