September 6, 2026

Digital Geist – Starcrashed (Digital/USB Album – Digital Geist)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 6, 2026
Digital Geist – "Starcrashed" album cover
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Alex Kourelis has been active as Digital Geist since 1999. The American artist has even collaborated with none other than Patrick Codenys of Front 242 on a joint album. Now, after a relatively quiet period, he returns with “Starcrashed”. This is a conceptual work—more specifically, an alternative Soundtrack that Alex K. composed for the 1979 film “Starcrash”. He analyzed the film scene by scene to create his own score, resulting in no fewer than 36 tracks and a total running time of around 90 minutes.

From the very first notes, it is clear that this is a Soundtrack. However, anyone expecting conventional film music with orchestral arrangements and sweeping strings is in for a surprise. Digital Geist has always incorporated strong Electro influences, and this release is no exception. There is a generous dose of EBM, alongside Industrial elements, Acid sequences, nods to Techno, and even hints of Psy-Trance. Naturally, most of the tracks are extremely short. While this can sometimes be a little frustrating, it is inevitable given the concept behind the album. It is a shame, though, because the shorter tracks often contain some of the best material, with certain passages evoking the atmosphere of the Chemical Brothers or Praga Khan at their best. I was also particularly impressed by the superb mixing and powerful production, which sound truly ultra-professional. The only downside is that, although there are some longer pieces, I find these to be the least interesting tracks on the album.

It is a unique concept—one could easily describe it as an EBM Soundtrack—and the kind of project that makes you wish more films or series would feature this style of music. Last but not least, the limited-edition USB release also includes the original film accompanied by this alternative Soundtrack. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Hard Time In Space”:

https://digitalgeist.bandcamp.com/track/hard-time-in-space

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Fields of the Nephilim "The Nephilim" 1988 album cover

Fields of the Nephilim’s ‘The Nephilim’ turns 38 on 5 September

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 5, 2026
Skinny Puppy "Mind: The Perpetual Intercourse" 1986 album cover

Skinny Puppy’s ‘Mind: The Perpetual Intercourse’ turns 40 on 5 September

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 5, 2026
Blutengel "Afterlife" single cover art

Blutengel releases new single and video ‘Afterlife’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 4, 2026
Purest Form "RESISTANCE" EP artwork

Purest Form releases ‘RESISTANCE’ EP with a cover of The Prodigy’s ‘Breathe’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 4, 2026
Striped Light "For All This Beauty" album artwork by John Foxx

Striped Light announces debut album ‘For All This Beauty’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 4, 2026