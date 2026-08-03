Talking Heads’ ‘Fear of Music’ turns 47 on 3 August

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Talking Heads released their third studio album, “Fear of Music,” on 3 August 1979 through Sire Records. The album turns 47 this year. Produced by Brian Eno and the band, “Fear of Music” followed “More Songs About Buildings and Food” (1978) and preceded “Remain in Light” (1980), the middle record of three consecutive Eno collaborations that reshaped the band’s sound.

Talking Heads recorded the album’s basic tracks on 22 April and 6 May 1979 at drummer Chris Frantz and bassist Tina Weymouth’s loft in Long Island City, Queens, using the Record Plant’s mobile studio, then completed the record at the Hit Factory, Atlantic Studios, RPM Studios and Record Plant in New York City. Greg Calbi mastered the album at Sterling Sound. The eleven-track album is sequenced across two sides: “I Zimbra,” “Mind,” “Paper,” “Cities,” “Life During Wartime” and “Memories Can’t Wait” open the record, followed by “Air,” “Heaven,” “Animals,” “Electric Guitar” and “Drugs.” King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp guests on opener “I Zimbra,” whose lyrics set a Hugo Ball Dada poem to music. “Fear of Music” streams on Spotify.

About Talking Heads

Talking Heads formed in New York City in 1975. David Byrne and Chris Frantz had played together as the Artistics at the Rhode Island School of Design from 1973, joined by fellow student Tina Weymouth on bass after the trio moved to New York City in 1975. The band played its first show as Talking Heads on 5 June 1975, opening for the Ramones at CBGB. They signed to Sire Records in November 1976 and released their first single, “Love → Building on Fire,” in February 1977. Jerry Harrison, formerly of the Modern Lovers, joined on keyboards and guitar in March 1977, completing the lineup.

The debut album “Talking Heads: 77” followed in 1977 and produced the single “Psycho Killer.” “More Songs About Buildings and Food” (1978) marked the band’s first collaboration with Brian Eno and included a cover of Al Green’s “Take Me to the River,” which became the group’s first Billboard Top 30 hit. “Fear of Music” (1979) continued the Eno partnership, mixing post-punk with funk and disco rhythms, and “Remain in Light” (1980) closed the trilogy with West African polyrhythms drawn from Fela Kuti’s music, which Eno had introduced to the band.

Talking Heads reached its commercial peak in 1983 with “Speaking in Tongues” and the US Top 10 single “Burning Down the House.” The following tour was filmed by Jonathan Demme for the concert film “Stop Making Sense” (1984). “Little Creatures” (1985) became the band’s best-selling album, “True Stories” (1986) served as the soundtrack to Byrne’s film of the same name, and “Naked” (1988) became the group’s final studio album. Byrne left the band in 1991 and Talking Heads disbanded. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, reuniting briefly to perform. The 47th anniversary of “Fear of Music” places the album at the midpoint of Talking Heads’ three-album run with Eno, between “More Songs About Buildings and Food” and “Remain in Light.”

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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