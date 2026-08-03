Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Alchera Vision has released the Castle Party 2026 compilation, a limited digiCD tied to the annual Castle Party festival at Bolków Castle, Poland. The release is out this week, on 7-8 August 2026. It comes in a 3-panel digipak with 19 tracks running 71 minutes, and is distributed in Europe through Audioglobe.

<a href="https://alcheravisions.bandcamp.com/album/castle-party-2026" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Castle Party 2026 by Various Artists</a>

The “Castle Party 2026” compilation continues an annual series that Alchera Vision has produced alongside the festival since at least 2014, pairing festival headliners with newer acts and offering radio edits, remixes, video versions and tracks making their first appearance on CD. The 2026 edition mixes acts who played this year’s Bolków edition with others connected to the festival’s wider circle, spanning EBM, darkwave, gothic rock, post-punk and industrial styles.

Castle Party 2026 compilation tracklist

Several acts on the “Castle Party 2026” compilation played this year’s festival at Bolków, among them Empathy Test, Hocico, Denuit, A Projection, She Pleasures Herself, Long Night, This Morn’ Omina, Agonised Too and Rue Oberkampf. Sierra Veins, who also performed at the 2026 edition, contributes “My Poison” to the tracklist.

About Castle Party

Castle Party began on 20 August 1994 at Grodziec Castle, drawing around 300 people to see five Polish bands early in their careers: Moonlight, Daimonion, T.R.H., Pornografia and Fading Colours. The festival outgrew Grodziec within a few years and moved to Bolków Castle in 1997, the enclosed medieval courtyard setting it has kept since. Attendance grew from roughly 800 in 1995 to around 4,000 by 1999, when Clan of Xymox headlined. Castle Party became a three-day event in 2000, and its 2026 edition ran across four days, from 16 to 19 July, with a line-up including Moonspell, Diary of Dreams, Hocico, Empathy Test, Rotersand, Covenant and XOTOX across the Castle Stage and Park Stage. Side-Line covered the full 2026 timetable in May and published a four-day report from Bolków after the festival. Held annually at Bolków Castle in Poland, it is described as the biggest festival of its genre in Eastern Europe.

About Alchera Vision

Alchera Vision is the Polish label behind the annual Castle Party compilation series, releasing new editions to coincide with the festival and distributing them in Europe through Audioglobe. Its back catalogue includes prior “Castle Party” compilations dating back to at least 2014, alongside catalogue numbers such as the TRAITRS debut album “Rites and Ritual”, first released via the label in May 2017. The “Castle Party 2026” compilation extends that yearly series, again drawing its tracklist from artists connected to the festival’s line-up and circle.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)