Digital Factor is back ! The band joins Alfa Matrix and releases brand new single/video ‘Come With Me’ – Out now

“Come With Me” is the title of the newest Digital Factor download EP which holds 10 tracks and which is out today via Alfa Matrix. That’s correct, one of the most missed cult electro-EBM bands from the early nineties is back. Not only will Digital Factor release a new single, the German band have equally announced their forthcoming 8th studio album on their new label Alfa Matrix.

While spending the last years writing music for movies, theatre, adverts, radio plays and producing other artists, original founding member Mike Langer took the time to upgrade his home studio to reactivate Digital Factor.

10-track EP and video out now

The “Come With Me” 10-track EP offers an excellent mix of synth pop and EBM. Next to the future pop inspired “Come With Me” title track, you get various versions of the track going from an eighties synth pop mix to Heise’s house/dance version, from an old school EBM version by Damascus Knives to an acoustic piano version. You also get a trancelike remake by Margaret Street and remixes by Armageddon Dildos and Ah Camarillos Sotz.

The EP also holds a second new song, “I Am Dangerous”. This track offers a more modern and eclectic electro approach merging Front 242-esque basslines, female vocals and powerful male vocals.

You can check the EP below or download it right now from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/come-with-me-ep?campaign=amslnews">Come With Me EP by DIGITAL FACTOR</a>

Also launched today is the official video clip for “Come with me”, depicting how seductive products, ideas or chemicals can sometimes be by promising us that ultimate trip that we can’t resist.

The official video clip for “Come With Me”.

The good old days are back

Digital Factor was founded in 1993 and quickly established itself as a popular live act on the electronic scene. In 1994 the band signed to the Danish label Hardrecords after which their first single “Falling Down” was released.

In 1995 they joined the Hyperium / Hypnobeat where they would release five albums here. After the release of the 1999 album “Over One Million Times” things got quiet around the band. Founding member Tino Schmidt left the band that year.

After a long break and with guitarist Guido Litke on board, Digital Factor released their seventh album “One More Piece” on Wannsee Records in 2006. In mid-2007 the band went back to the studio and started working on a new album. The online single “Dein Herz” was followed in January 2009 by “Look Back To Go Forward”. For this, Digital Factor worked together with artists such as Steril and Leonardo von Leibnitz.

In 2010 Torsten Heise left the band and was replaced by Leo von Leibnitz after which the band began work on a new studio album “Trialog”, which was released in 2011 by Black Rain.

In 2020 the band signed to Alfa Matrix pro write a new chapter in their history.

