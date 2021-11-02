DHI (death and horror inc) unleashes ‘The Idiot Parade’ EP

Out now is DHI (death and horror inc)’s latest EP, “The Idiot Parade”. The song is described by frontman Vicar as “a condemnation of grotesque ideologies and their disturbing intertwinement. It’s a protest against fact denialism, Hollywood-esque conspiracy theories, anti-science activism, mob rule mentality, and the delusion of white supremacy.”

The EP’s four remaining tracks include a new ‘Desolate’ version of last year’s “Losing” single, “Chosen Ruler (Shameless)”, and 3 remixes: “Chosen Ruler (Mix V2)”, “Losing (Mix V2)” and “The Idiot Parade (Virulent)”.

As Vicar explains: “Once the EP’s title track and new remixes were completed, I went back and listened to the two singles from last year. Which, compared to the new material, almost sounded like demos to me. Ultimately, I ended up mixing the original versions of ‘Chosen Ruler’ and ‘Losing’ all over again, from the ground up. I’m happy to say that the ‘V2’ mixes do a better job at capturing the energy and emotion of those songs. And, hey… they’re louder now!”

About DHI

Formed in 1987 in Toronto’s early electronic industrial scene, DHI (death and horror inc) released four CDs on Fringe Product (the Canadian home to Black Flag and The Dead Kennedys) in the nineties. They also appeared on Belgium’s Kk Records (Front Line Assembly, Bauhaus).

In 2019, the group released expanded editions of its entire 1990s catalogue, including remixes and rare early tracks. In response to the renewed interest in DHI that followed, and with the blessing of his cofounding band member, frontman Vicar is once again creating new material under the DHI banner.

<a href="https://deathandhorrorinc.bandcamp.com/album/the-idiot-parade-ep">The Idiot Parade EP by DHI (death and horror inc)</a>