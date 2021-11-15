New single electropop act Canal Pop is a cover of Françoise Hardy’s ‘Comment Te Dire Adieu’

Out via Eternal Sunday is “Comment Te Dire Adieu”, a new single from Canal Pop featuring Eva Esdrujula. The song is a cover of Françoise Hardy’s 1968 French hit, later re-recorded by Jimmy Somerville in 1989 as a duet with June Miles-Kingston.

The single is produced in Canal Pop’s own synthwave/electropop style, produced with classic analog synthesizers, and is the first single in French for the band who could count on Esdrujula as vocalist. Esdrujula is a French-Argentine artist who has worked as a model, actress, photographer, and press correspondent, in addition to singing.

“This is a song that I always loved,” says Emiliano Canal, the brain behind Canal Pop. “It’s one of the best-known French-language songs in the international market, and there aren’t many of them. When I had the chance to record it with Eva I didn’t think twice, she is a very interesting artist to work with on top.”

Check out their version below.

And there is a video as well.