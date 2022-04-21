Dead Melodies – Memento (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The prolific British artist Tom Moore is exploring the world of dreams in his newest work. This must be his eighth solo-work while he also released several collaborative pieces.

Content: “Memento” is moving from pure Dark-Cinematographic music to Dark-Ambient. The artist brings both universes together while accentuating some passages with evasive guitar playing. The tracks have been progressively built up until reaching an ominous sphere achieved with field recordings.

+ + + : Dead Melodies holds onto his familiar sound formula. It’s a typical Cryo Chamber release for its Cinematic format but also an interesting Dark-Ambient approach reaching a climax at “Eyes Of The Sun”.

– – – : Dead Melodies moves on composing a pleasant and even fascinating sound but the albums are progressively becoming more predictable. The effect of surprise is gone.

Conclusion: Dead Melodies has accomplished a new dark composition touched by grace and serenity.

Best songs: “Eyes Of The Sun”, “Welcome Delirium”, “Where Lonely Embers Grow”. .

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/thedeadmelodies

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com /

www.facebook.com/CryoChamber