Greek post-punk act Lefki Symphonia releases all new video ‘Me Mia Kravgi / With a Scream’

April 21, 2022

(Photo by Jan Fotou)
(Photo by Jan Fotou) The new official video from the Greek post-punk act Lefki Symphonia, for the song “Me Mia Kravgi / With a Scream” is out now. The track originally appears on the band’s album “San ton ilio / Like the sun”. The video was shot and directed by Melanie Merges-Dimitriou.

Formed in February 1984 in Athens, Greece, Lefki Symphonia consists of Theodoros Dimitriou(vocals), Kostas Mihalos (guitar), Diogenis Chatzistefanidis(bass) and Vangelis Tsimplakis(drums).

Here’s the video for “Me Mia Kravgi / With a Scream”.


