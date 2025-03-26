Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via Dark Vinyl on March 28th 2025 is the brand new Dawn + Dusk Entwined album, “Let Fall What Must Fall“. The release comes in a 6-panel eco-digifile, limited to 400 copies.

Below is the second track on the album, “Call me brother”.

Since his debut in 1999 on cult label World Serpent, French Dawn+Dusk Entwined became a landmark for fans of martial-industrial and dark wave, and dark folk. After a break of several years (“Crossed paths” in 2020 and “When I die, burn me in the clothes of my youth” in early 2023) the third and final chapter of what has become a trilogy will now be released.

“Let fall what must fall” – originally to be released in late 2024 – mixes rhythmic, electronic and melodic cold wave tracks with more ambient pieces and touches of dark-wave / minimal music.

<a href="https://dawnduskentwined.bandcamp.com/album/let-fall-what-must-fall">Let fall what must fall by Dawn + Dusk Entwined</a>

The French neoclassical act Dawn + Dusk Entwined was formed by David Sabre in 1994. In 2013 Sabre took a pause, as he was basically tired of the musical scene and unsatisfied with the direction his project was going.

