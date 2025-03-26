Implant – Judging Sinners / The Chaos Machines Part 3 (Digital/CD Album – Alfa Matrix)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Len Lemeire and Jan D’hooghe return with the final installment of their trilogy, “The Chaos Machines”. This work delves into the world of haters, sinners, and so-called responsible clowns, all awaiting their judgment. It feels like a striking commentary on the state of our contemporary world.

Musically, Implant stays true to their signature Electro sound, which defies easy categorization. Their songs are driven by danceable rhythms, yet the Electro elements result from a cross-pollination of various influences that aren’t immediately recognizable. It’s neither Industrial nor EBM, nor can it be classified as Pop, and their earlier Trance influences have long been pushed into the background. Implant crafts a soundscape of its own, where the magic of analog synths stirs a subtle sense of unrest. There’s always something visionary about their music—call it ‘Electro for Aliens’.

As with previous albums, there’s a track featuring Noemi Aurora (Helalyn Flowers). While this is certainly a noteworthy release from the Belgian duo, it isn’t my favorite and ultimately feels like a somewhat underwhelming conclusion to the trilogy. (Rating:7).

Listen to “The Conformer”:

https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/the-conformer

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

