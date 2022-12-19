David Bowie musicians and producer join Aurelio Voltaire for ‘The Black Labyrinth’ based on 1986 film ‘Labyrinth’

(Photo by Gerrold Vincent) Out now is Aurelio Voltaire’s 13th studio album, “The Black Labyrinth”. “The Black Labyrinth” features 20 tracks inspired by the 1986 film “Labyrinth”, in which David Bowie played The Goblin King. Voltaire recorded the album with 15 members of Bowie’s band from nearly every era of the Starman’s career including pianist Mike Garson, bassist Gail Ann Dorsey, drummer Sterling Campbell and guitarist Earl Slick.

Mark Plati, the producer of Bowie albums “Earthling” and “Toy,” mixed and co-produced “The Black Labyrinth” alongside Voltaire and Tom Gardner.

Also on board are members of My Chemical Romance, Trans Siberian Orchestra, Vision Video and many more. An illustrated version of “The Black Labyrinth” is slated for release in 2023, illustrated by gothic fantasy artists Abigail Larson, Iren Horrors and DreaD Art.

Aurelio Voltaire, one of the leading figures in the dark cabaret and goth genres, is known by many for his songs for the Cartoon Network show “The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy” as well as for his popular “Gothic Homemaking” youtube show.

“The Black Labyrinth,” is available today via all streaming and digital platforms along with compact disc.

<a href="https://aureliovoltaire.bandcamp.com/album/the-black-labyrinth-a-requiem-for-the-goblin-king">The Black Labyrinth ~ A Requiem for the Goblin King by Aurelio Voltaire</a>