Swedish minimalistic electro pop act Elektroklänge presents debut album Komposituation

After releasing several conceptual digital EPs, Swedish minimalistic electro pop act Elektroklänge returns with a debut CD album, “Komposituation”, in early December.

Conceptually the album is inspired by the German painter, poet and audio-visual artist Emil Schult (also known for his collaboration in the early 70’s with Kraftwerk founders Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider).

On the debut album the Swedish project offers instrumental to more experimental tracks while the vocals on other tracks were programmed into a replica of a Robovox or were AI generated.

The digital version of the album on Bandcamp will go hand in hand with an exclusive digital artbook companion filled with original AI generated art and lyrics. h

Here are the previous EPs from the project.


