Darkwave/postpunk act Memoria announces all new album ‘From The Bones’ for March 3 release

(Photo: Jannicke Olofsson) A few years ago Memoria’s debut album “Cravings” (Novoton) got a really nice 8,5/10 score from Side-Line.

Our reviewer then said: “The work is filled with 80s nostalgia with a very personal touch on top. I’m not saying that you can easily recognize the magic touch of Henric de la Cour, but you can feel his presence. The album is a dark, but subtle artistic testimony of Tess’ sonic ideas mixed with the beauty and magic of her vocals. She has a great timbre of voice, which is perfectly matching with the sound. The duo with her husband on “Lights Out” is a great performance and a sublime song. I don’t see real minus points; this is a great production.”

In January 2023 the title track of the album was released as a single. And now out on March 3rd is the full album, “From The Bones”, also via the Swedish label Novoton.

Behind the darkwave/postpunk project Memoria we find Tess de la Cour (the wife of Henric de la Cour) and her producer/co-writer Rikard Lindh (of Yvonne). Henric de la Cour contributed to the lyrical content of a few songs.

The song “From The Bones of The Dead” is inspired by Gretel and Hansel and especially the Oz Perkins film from 2020 whose esthetic, photo and music floored Tess completely. The title comes from the beckoning call of the witch, luring Hansel into death. It’s a song about black magic and darkness tempting you into the depravity.

You can already check the single below.