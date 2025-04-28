Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swedish dark electronic artists Memoria and Majestoluxe will release their new collaborative single “Closer” via Novoton on May 9, 2025. The single follows a series of joint live appearances in Germany and Sweden.

“Closer” blends Memoria’s soaring vocals and raw guitars with Majestoluxe’s industrial-driven rhythms. Novoton describes the track as “both haunting and savagely driving,” capturing the intense energy of the artists’ recent live performances.

The collaboration is not exactly surprising, both artists began appearing on each other’s stages during concerts across Germany and Sweden. According to Novoton, “Closer” represents “the explosive culmination of these electrifying live collaborations.”

About Memoria and Majestoluxe

Memoria is the project of Tess de la Cour, based in Sweden, known for combining darkwave, post-punk, and raw guitar elements. Since her debut, she broke through with the “Cravings” (2021) album.

Majestoluxe is the solo project of Swedish musician Daggan (Daniel Jonsson), who previously played in the post-punk act Agent Side Grinder. Majestoluxe focuses on industrial and dark electronic sounds, releasing music through Novoton since the early 2020s.

Their joint single “Closer” marks the first studio collaboration between Memoria and Majestoluxe. The release is handled by Swedish label Novoton, based in Stånga, Sweden.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

