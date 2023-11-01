Darkwave artist Caress shares new single ‘Mortal Flaw’ – Out now

(Photo by Ashley Alvarez) New York-based darkwave artist Caress has announced details of her debut album “Night Call” and also releases the first single “Mortal Flaw” today. “Night Call” was written and produced by Caress and will be released on Negative Gain Productions November 24.

Caress explains the new single’s theme like this: “‘Mortal Flaw’ is a song about destruction. I was inspired musically by goth industrial and dark pop. It’s packed with a lusting obsession to destroy and danceable pulsating rhythms I hope people can enjoy.”

Listen to “Mortal Flaw” on YouTube.

About Caress

Caress is the solo darkwave electronic project from Tara Jane, inspired by dreamy vintage 4AD goth as well as more contemporary dark pop artists such as TR/ST, Kontravoid and Boy Harsher. Jane also fronts the LA-based shoegaze act Blood Candy and with Caress. Her solo-project focusses more on eighties dark wave, industrial and modern synth pop.

Talking about the album, Caress says: “For the album ‘Night Call’ I wanted to explore different themes of being drawn to the dark. Each song on the album explores a unique subject of interest: heartbroken love spells, cold city nights, obsession, destruction, vampires and my relationship with myself and experiences as a queer woman.”

<a href="https://caress.bandcamp.com/album/night-call">Night Call by Caress</a>

Her solo work first got some attention during the pandemic with her rework of Patti Smith’s “Dancing Barefoot”.

“For the production, I used a variety of synths mainly my vintage 80’s Korg Poly-800 and Casio CZ-101 which created this cohesive sound. I wrote and recorded all of the songs in my old apartment called ‘The Dungeon’ where I had only one barred window in this little loft in Echo Park with these crazy high ceilings and my home studio was built underneath the loft bed where I tracked and recorded everything in this pretty confined space.”

And she adds: “I’ve always been drawn to darkness in multiple forms if it’s humor, aesthetic, interests and the album so reflection of that, so I wanted the compositions to be energetic, dark and tender but wrapped in this like cloak of mystery and sensuality which really resonates with my personality and the whole essence of Caress. So it’s exciting to share this whole goth party that’s the ‘Night Call’ album.”