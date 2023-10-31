Noemi Aurora Returns with 'blood As Lipstick' 3-track Single

A few months ago, Helalyn Flowers‘ Noemi Aurora revealed the first song from her solo project, the upbeat pop-wave tune “Shining“.

It was the first teaser for the release of the solo-album “Kintsugi” from this Italian solo-project expected soon on the Belgian post-punk label Spleen+. “Shining” is also included in her new single “Blood As Lipstick”.

The new 3-track single “Blood As Lipstick” mixes the dark wave of the 80’s with cinematic electronic industrial. Included in this single is also her cover of The Cure’s classic “Friday I’m In Love”.

You can download the single right now from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://noemiaurora.bandcamp.com/album/blood-as-lipstick">Blood As Lipstick by Noemi Aurora</a>

Noemi Aurora describes her new work as “an ouroboros of musical influences that started from my listenings when I was a teenager, while I wandered around the country with my inseparable cassette walkman, without any fear of being judged as the ‘strange’ gothic girl, wearing my headphones and listening to my 80s/90s mixtapes which contained from the most underground darkwave bands, to rock/alternative, non-commercial electronica, up to even extreme metal. My project was born from there, from the roots, and branches out until today…”.