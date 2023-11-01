Febrvvm Goes Industrial Metal on 'throwing Up in Reverse'

The Providence, Rhode Island-based industrial metal act FEBRVVM has released a first single from the upcoming third album of original material. The song is called “Throwing Up in Reverse” and is “one of the heaviest tracks recorded by FEBRVVM up to this point” so Alexander Febrvvm says. The full album “Cholera in the Time of Love” is scheduled for a February 2024 release.

You can watch the music video for the track right below and you can get the track for free or pay-what-you-want on Bandcamp.

This is the Bandcamp download.

<a href="https://febrvvm.bandcamp.com/track/throwing-up-in-reverse">Throwing Up in Reverse by FEBRVVM</a>

About FEBRVVM

FEBRVVM is a predominantly industrial metal act, influenced by a wide range of music genres.

Alexander Febrvvm explains: “To be honest, for some reason the latest releases started to sound more and more like gothic metal, but, as you probably know, no artist will ever voluntarily admit that they play gothic music. Not even when you’re headlining Wave-Gotik-Treffen wearing leather pants and heavy makeup. So let’s leave it at “alternative/industrial” and ‘this guy just can’t make up his mind’.”

FEBRVVM released its debut EP “Secretly Dreaming of Freezing to Death” in 2017. The second EP “Ekpyrosis” followed in 2018, and the third, “Praemeditatio Malorvm”, in 2020. A debut LP “Apokatastasis” followed in February of 2021. The album mixes a wide range of influences, and 4 out of the 10 tracks are either reworks or remixed and reimagined versions of the material previously released on the preceding EPs. The rest of the songs were written specifically for this album.

The second LP, “Breaking the Broken”, was released the same year, in November. It features a darker and slightly more diverse material compared to the debut album. This was followed by a collection of cover versions “Cross Over and Turn: Cover Versions” in 2022.