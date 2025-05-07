‘Dark Sanctuary: The Story of The Church’ out now on Amazon Prime

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The documentary “Dark Sanctuary: The Story of The Church” is now available on Amazon Prime Video, as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and other digital platforms. Released by Cleopatra Entertainment on March 31, 2025, the film explores the cultural impact of the Dallas-based goth club The Church and its community of artists, outcasts, and music lovers.

Directed by Timothy Stevens and produced by Spectrograph Films, the documentary features interviews with prominent figures from the dark electronic and industrial music scene, including cEvin Key (Skinny Puppy), Patrick Codenys (Front 242), Bill Leeb (Front Line Assembly), Paul Oakenfold, and Claude S. (Anything Box).

cEvin Key also co-wrote the film’s title track with a separate standalone digital soundtrack composed by Joe Virus which accompanies the film’s release.

The narrative centers on Joe Virus, longtime DJ at The Church, tracing his personal and musical journey from his early days at the club in the 1990s through to its closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film documents his reflections on community, identity, and the loss of a cultural landmark.

According to director Timothy Stevens, “We couldn’t be more excited to release [the film] through Cleopatra Entertainment given their street cred with fans of dark alternative music. The Church is the ‘Studio 54’ of goth clubs, and it’s a piece of music history the world needs to know about.”

The release follows official festival selections at the Dallas International Film Festival and KNON Film Festival.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)